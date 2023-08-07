High levels of alcohol consumption may lead to alcohol hepatitis

Durban — According to a health cover, Affinity Health countries with high levels of alcohol consumption tend to have higher rates of alcoholic liver diseases which include alcohol hepatitis. CEO at Affinity Health, Murray Hewlett said alcohol hepatitis is a severe and sometimes deadly liver condition characterised by inflammation and damage to the liver caused by excessive alcohol consumption over a prolonged period.

He said alcohol hepatitis is considered to be part of a spectrum of alcoholic liver disease, which also includes alcoholic fatty liver disease and alcoholic cirrhosis. “When alcohol is consumed, it is primarily metabolised in the liver. However, excessive and prolonged alcohol consumption can overwhelm the liver's ability to process it efficiently, leading to inflammation and damage to liver cells,” said Murray. He said the exact mechanism of how alcohol causes liver damage is not fully understood. However, several factors are believed to contribute to the development of alcoholic hepatitis.

“These include the toxic effects of alcohol and its by-products on liver cells, oxidative stress, impaired immune response, and changes in the gut microbiome. “Alcoholic hepatitis is typically associated with heavy, long-term alcohol abuse, although it can also occur in individuals who consume alcohol in large quantities over a short period,” he said. He said the signs vary in severity and may include:

Jaundice: Yellowing of the skin and eyes due to impaired liver function and bilirubin accumulation.

Fatigue: Persistent tiredness and lack of energy.

Abdominal pain: Discomfort or pain in the upper right side of the abdomen.

Loss of appetite: The decreased desire to eat leads to weight loss.

Nausea and vomiting: Feeling sick to the stomach and vomiting.

Swollen liver: The liver may become enlarged and tender to the touch.

Ascites: Fluid accumulation in the abdomen, causing swelling.

Hepatic encephalopathy: Cognitive impairment, confusion, and behavioural changes due to the liver's inability to detoxify substances. Murray said early detection plays a critical role in determining the most appropriate course of treatment. "Upon diagnosis, healthcare providers recommend immediate cessation of alcohol consumption. This lifestyle change is crucial to prevent further liver damage and improve the chances of recovery. Recovery from alcoholic hepatitis requires a holistic approach, including medical intervention, nutritional support, and counselling," he said.