Hijacked Toyota Yaris, Nissan Almera and severely stripped Toyota Quantum recovered

Durban — A private security company has once again urged the public to report all incidents of crime to the police, this after owners of three hijacked vehicles did not want to open cases. A Toyota Yaris, a Toyota Quantum and a Nissan Almera were hijacked in three separate incidents last week.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said on Thursday afternoon, at approximately 1.40pm, members of their Special Operations Team were activated to assist Cartrack with a Toyota Yaris which had been hijacked by four suspects, one was armed with a firearm, in the Somkombo area. “Members of our Special Ops Team together with McCarthy Risk immediately responded to the last known location of the hijacked vehicle and within minutes the vehicle was found abandoned in the Misty Ridge, Upper Tongaat area together and recovered with the assistance of Cartrack ground team and Tongaat SAPS,” Powell said. A white Toyota Yaris was hijacked by four suspects in the Somkombo area. Picture: Marshall Security. “Whilst on scene team members searched the area and found a Toyota Quantum severely stripped and it was later established that the vehicle was hijacked the previous day.”

Powell said that the vehicles were handed back to their owners who did not want to open a case. A hijacked Toyota Quantum was found severely stripped. Picture: Marshall Security. He said that in another incident which happened earlier that day, members of their Special Ops Team were activated to assist Matrix tracking with a Nissan Almera which had been hijacked by an unknown number of armed suspects. “Our team members immediately responded to the last known location of the hijacked vehicle and within six minutes of being activated the vehicle was found abandoned on Ryde Place in the Glen Hills area and recovered together with the assistance of the Matrix ground team and Greenwood Park SAPS Trio Crimes Unit,” Powell said.

He said that the vehicle was also handed back to the owner as they did not wish to open a case with the SAPS. A Nissan Almera was hijacked by a number of suspects. Picture: Marshall Security “We urge all members of the public to report all incidents of crime to the SAPS,” Powell urged. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.