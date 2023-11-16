Hijacking suspect dies in shoot-out with security

Durban – A wanted hijacker was shot dead after shooting at officers of a private security company earlier this week. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Durban North were investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a 42-year-old man was allegedly shot by a security officer near Umdloti Main Road on November 14. A hijacked vehicle was recovered by the police.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at about 7.45pm, members of their Special Operations Team acted on information received by a vigilant Marshall security officer who noticed a suspicious vehicle parked on the M27 in the uMdloti area. Powell said the driver of the vehicle was identified as a suspect in a hijacking incident from September 26 this year, in uMdloti. He said their Special Operation Team immediately proceeded to investigate.

“As our team members approached, the suspect became confrontational and a scuffle ensued whereby the suspect produced a firearm and fired shots towards our members. Our team members, in self-defence, retaliated and returned fire and the suspect was fatally wounded,” Powell said. The firearm that the suspect had in his possession was reported stolen in August this year in the Tongaat area. Picture: Marshall Security During the incident, one of their team members sustained minor injuries but declined hospital treatment, Powell said. He said that Durban North SAPS arrived shortly afterwards and secured the crime scene. Netcare 911 paramedics were also dispatched and declared the suspect deceased.