Hillcrest High School appoints a new principal

Durban — Hillcrest High School has appointed a new school principal. In a statement, the school said Denise Knight who has taught at the school for 26 years will take over as the new school principal.

Knight became an acting principal in March 2022, on the retirement of then principal, Craig Girvin. Her appointment was officially announced by Dr Jerome K Zulu, circuit manager, Department of Basic Education, on Monday. Chairperson of the School Governing Body, Byron Creed, said the SGB was thrilled with the announcement.

“Mrs Knight has shown dedication, passion, and leadership excellence throughout her career at Hillcrest High School, and especially so during her tenure as acting principal. We are grateful to Dr Zulu for his continued support throughout this transition period and for the confirmation of Mrs Knight’s appointment.” The statement also stated that Knight, who is the first woman principal at the leading co-educational secondary school, joined the maths department at the school in 1998. She was promoted to head of the department in 2001, to deputy principal in 2008, and to acting principal in 2022, after the departure of Girvin, who served the school for 23 years.

“I stand firm on the belief that to those whom much is given, much will be expected,” said Knight. Knight’s appointment took effect on Monday. The school was established in 1976 and will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026. “I am appreciative of Dr Zulu for his ongoing encouragement and assistance, and to the Department of Basic Education for entrusting this position to me. I do not take this responsibility lightly. I am committed to continuing the school’s legacy of excellence as we strive towards our school vision of providing the best environments, both physical and social, for learners to become the best they can be, academically, culturally, socially and in sports.” Knight said.