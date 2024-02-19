Human Settlements Minister steps in after Nongoma storm

Durban — Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has dispatched a team to assist storm victims in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Kubayi dispatched a team responsible for Emergency Housing in the department, to establish the extent of damage to formal and informal houses caused by a storm that hit several areas in Nongoma.

Ministry spokesperson, Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, said that preliminary assessments indicated that several households in Ekubuseni, Gomodo and Holinyoka villages, were badly affected and four households were left homeless. Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi dispatched a team to establish the type and extent of damage to formal and informal houses caused by a storm that hit several areas in Nongoma. Picture: Facebook Nhlabathi-Mokota said after the completion of these assessments, the Emergency Housing Unit would intervene based on the four categories of emergency housing interventions provided by the department, namely: Restoration: Provide building materials to all households whose structures were destroyed by the storm.

Relocation: Provide Temporary Emergency Accommodation (TEAs) for all homeless households.

Rebuilding: Constructing Temporary Residential Units (TRUs) for all destroyed mud houses.

Repairs: Fixing all damaged formal houses, after the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) has completed the structural assessments. @nongomalocalmunicipality ♬ original sound - Nongoma local Municipality Kubayi said: “I have directed officials to ensure that affected households are assisted as a matter of urgency. We have roped in one of our agencies, NHBRC to help the team assess the integrity of all structures that have been affected.”

The Emergency Housing Unit, established in 2023, is tasked with responding to emergencies such as fires and floods. This is done by working together with other spheres of government. Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi dispatched a team to establish the type and extent of damage to formal and informal houses caused by a storm that hit several areas in Nongoma. Picture: Facebook “Our main objective in emergency housing response is to ensure that we respond swiftly and provide solutions that will enable the affected communities to rebuild their homes,” Kubayi said. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Nongoma Council helped those affected by the storm.

The municipality said a lot of damage was caused by the storm. @nongomalocalmunicipality ♬ original sound - Nongoma local Municipality Over the weekend, KZN Cogta reported that a total of 78 households were damaged, with three completely destroyed. This affected over 600 people. At that stage, no fatalities or injuries had been reported. “:Additionally, three classrooms of Nhlanhlayethu Secondary School were also affected, and the structures of the church and community hall were damaged as the roofs were torn apart by the storm. Eskom power lines in five wards were damaged. A water scheme pump station was also damaged, causing interruptions in the water supply in some areas,” the departmentr said.