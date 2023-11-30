Humanitarian activist recognised as game changer at Glamour Awards

Durban — Catherine Constantinides was among 12 women honoured as a game changer at the Glamour Awards held at the Langham’s Lifestyle Estate in Johannesburg recently. The humanitarian and climate activist, scooped the Humanitarian Game Changer award at the Glamour Awards, and thanked everyone who had been a pillar in every part of her journey.

The awards honour and celebrate the women who have been selected as game-changing in their field and are hosted annually by Glamour magazine. Constantinides is an activist focusing on food, energy, water security, and waste management, a social entrepreneur, social justice activist and human rights defender. She has spoken at global platforms and has served at the United Nations Human Rights Commission in Geneva and at the UN Security Council in New York; she was the guest of honour at the closing ceremony at the World Youth Forum in Egypt where she addressed an audience of 5 000, which was broadcast to more than 10 million people.

Catherine Constantinides who was honoured as one of SA’s female game changers at the Glamour Awards I SUPPLIED Constantinides said the award does not belong to her but to the people who have been supporting her throughout the years. “This is not for me but for the heroes that believed and supported my work, and walked this journey alongside me. It is for the humanitarians on the front lines who don’t have a platform from which to speak. It is for the doctors and aid workers on the ground that see the worst of humanity, but still continue their work.” “It is by the grace of God that I stand before you, grateful and thankful, for the recognition of my work. I pay tribute to my young son, who shares his mother with people in need and enables me to do the work I do,” she said.

Some of the dynamic women honoured at the Glamour Awards were television personality Anele Mdoda, social media influencer and make-up artist Mihlali Ndamase, musician Nomuzi Mabena (Moozlie) and the captain of the national netball team Bongiwe Msomi. Constantinides’ accolades include being named as one of the 100 Mandela’s of The Future. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.