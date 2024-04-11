Hyundai stolen in Durban North recovered in nine minutes

Durban — A stolen Hyundai was returned to its owner after it was recovered nine minutes after the theft, following a collaborative effort. As the owner chose not to open a case, the vehicle was returned to her.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Wednesday, at approximately 6.06pm, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received an alert via a WhatsApp crime alert group regarding a vehicle theft incident that had occurred at a well-known grocery store on Hinton Grove in the Durban North area. Powell said the owner of the vehicle reported that as she exited the shop, she witnessed her car being driven away by an unknown number of suspects. He said the owner told them the vehicle was fitted with a Netstar tracking device, which she immediately activated.

A HYUNDAI which was stolen from the Durban North area was recovered within nine minutes following a collaborative effort from Marshall Security, Durban North SAPS Trio Crimes Unit and the Netstar ground team. | Marshall Security “In response, members of our Special Operations Team, along with the Durban North SAPS Trio Crimes Unit and the Netstar Tracking ground team were mobilised to assist in the recovery of the stolen Hyundai,” Powell said. “Remarkably, the recovery operation was swift, with the vehicle being located within nine minutes. It was found abandoned in a parking lot on Snell Parade, North Beach Durban Central area.” Powell continued: “The vehicle owner, upon being reunited with her vehicle, opted not to open a case with SAPS, and the car was handed back to the legal owner.”

A HYUNDAI which was stolen from the Durban North area was recovered within nine minutes following a collaborative effort from Marshall Security, Durban North SAPS Trio Crimes Unit and the Netstar ground team. | Marshall Security Late last year, a Toyota Yaris, a Toyota Quantum and a Nissan Almera were hijacked in three separate incidents. The vehicles were recovered and the owners also did not wish to open cases and the vehicles were handed back to them. At the time, Powell urged the public to report all incidents of crime to the police.