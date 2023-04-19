Icebolethu Funerals’ Nomfundo Mcoyi recognised by Mangosuthu University of Technology

Durban — Icebolethu Group founder and chief executive officer Nomfundo Mcoyi was honoured by the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on Tuesday. Mcoyi’s honour was dedicated by the faculty of Management Sciences graduation in recognition of her contribution to the fields of entrepreneurship and business management.

MUT acting vice-chancellor and principal Professor Marcus Ramogale said Mcoyi had an inspirational story that he hoped graduates and students alike would learn from. “Nomfundo Mcoyi transformed herself from being an educator to becoming one of the most respectable and innovative entrepreneurs. Her core business not only employs thousands, but it is also one that many run to when death strikes. Mcoyi is an excellent example of what we always remind our students about; looking for opportunities to solve problems that our societies face,” said Ramogale. Mcoyi is respected for the work she is doing through Icebolethu Funerals and the different roles that she plays in other organisations and the community. She gave a keynote address speaking to graduates about the journey ahead and their expected role in building our nation.

On her honour, Mcoyi said: “It is a tremendous honour to receive this recognition from the Mangosuthu University of Technology. Icebolethu Funerals has grown and received international recognition, to be honoured at home gives us the courage to be confident in flying the KwaZulu-Natal and South African flags at large. This honour is not only for me but the Icebolethu staff, stakeholders and most importantly, our clients that continue to support us.” The faculty of Management Sciences is hosting graduations from April 18 to 20, 2023, and all sessions are dedicated to honouring this KZN-born trailblazer. Mcoyi started Icebolethu Funerals about 13 years ago and grew it into the Icebolethu Group, which boasts over 130 branches in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the United Kingdom. She transformed what started off as a funeral parlour into a group of 10 companies.

She also established Icebolethu Academy, which contributes to skills development by providing training on various funeral services sector regulations and guidelines. Mcoyi’s efforts in entrepreneurship and business management have earned her numerous accolades. These awards include Standard Bank KwaZulu Natal Top Brand (2022), Global Business Leader of the Year Award (2021), KwaZulu Natal Top Businesswomen Award (2019), Our Lioness Award (2018), Medium Business Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2018), Entrepreneur of Change “uphaphe legwalagwala” Award (2017), among others. She has been the chairperson of the South African Funeral Practitioners Association since 2018.