IFP AbaQulusi mayor and Alfred Duma councillor recalled over sexual remarks, sex-for-jobs scandals

Durban — The Inkatha Freedom Party National Executive Committee (NEC) decided to recall AbaQulusi Local Municipality mayor Mncedisi Maphisa and Alfred Duma Local Municipality councillor Abbas Warasally following voice recordings of a sexual nature. IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that the decision was made on Monday, March 6, 2023, after the IFP NEC held its meeting and, among others, received representations on the AbaQulusi Municipality and Alfred Duma Municipality matters, which emanated from unrelated voice recordings in public circulation and social media over the past few weeks.

He said that the NEC resolved the following: Councillor Abbas Warasally of Alfred Duma Local Municipality is recalled as a councillor, and his resignation is effective immediately. Councillor Mncedisi Maphisa, AbaQulusi Local Municipality mayor, is recalled as mayor. A new mayor will be announced in due course. The deputy mayor will continue acting as mayor. “The IFP reiterates its firm position in support of women’s rights and condemns any abuse of office and authority that takes advantage of women,” Hlengwa said. “The IFP remains committed to holding its members, leaders, and public representatives to the highest level of discipline.”

Warasally is facing criminal charges after he allegedly used a month-to-month contract to get sex from women desperate to keep their jobs. One of the women – who claimed to have had sex with an IFP councillor in Alfred Duma Local Municipality – has laid charges of rape against him. In a recording, Maphisa is heard allegedly telling staff to fire an employee. He also allegedly makes sexual remarks about female workers in the municipality, reducing them to his sexual subjects. Meanwhile, the Vryheid community is unhappy with the interim appointment of AbaQulusi Local Municipality acting mayor Mandla Mazibuko because he is alleged to have once referred to them as baboons.

Hlengwa added that in another matter, councillor Mkhonyovu Khumalo, Speaker of AbaQulusi Municipality, is redeployed to take up an executive council seat in Zululand District Municipality. The actions have been welcomed by the Democratic Alliance. DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said the party in the province welcomes the action taken by the IFP against the mayor and the councillor.