IFP grateful emergency services responded quickly to bus crash that left its supporters injured

Durban — The IFP has expressed gratitude for the efforts of emergency services after a multiple bus crash that resulted in its supporters being injured en route to the party’s manifesto launch in Durban. IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party noted with deep concern the distressing incident that occurred on Sunday, March 10 on the N2 near Gingindlovu.

The incident involved three buses carrying IFP supporters to the party’s manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium. “The IFP extends its deepest gratitude to emergency services who were quick to the scene, providing critical care and support to the injured,” Hlengwa said. “To the supporters involved in this tragic accident and their families, we are keeping you in our sincere prayers.”

Hlengwa said the party was committed to ensuring all those affected received the care and assistance they needed to recover from this traumatic incident. “Our thoughts and heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery are with each person affected,” Hlengwa added. “We stand with you and your families during this difficult time, and are committed to supporting you through your recovery.”

Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue said IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search & Rescue responded to reports of an accident involving multiple buses on the N2 near Bridge 14 between Gingindlovu and Amatikulu. She said that on arrival at the scene it was established that three buses carrying political supporters on their way to a rally in Durban had collided, leaving several passengers entrapped and a number of people injured. Additional resources were immediately dispatched to the scene. The rural metro fire department worked to extricate the entrapped, while medical personnel began treating the injured.

IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support stabilised and transported eight of the most seriously injured patients. Injuries ranged from moderate to critical. Several other services – including EMRS, who dispatched a mass casualty bus – worked to treat and transport patients who had sustained less serious injuries.