In SA, this is what we use Ivermectin for

Durban – Ivermectin has sparked a lot of interest for use among humans to help manage and treat of Covid-19. The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said ivermectin was registered for use in animals and not human use but allowed the use of topical ivermectin as an unregistered product for the treatment of individual patients with conditions such as scabies or head lice. According to a document published by the Department of Government Communication and Information System, ivermectin is registered in South Africa for the treatment of parasites in animals under the Fertilizers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act. There is currently no ivermectin-containing medicines registered for human use in the country. National Council of SPCAs consulting veterinarian Dr Bryce Marock said the NSPCA has used ivermectin on farm and companion animals under the guidance of a veterinarian.

For example, mange and worms in dogs, nasal bots in sheep and worms in pigs.

“Ivermectin has been used on animals for internal and external parasites (never for viruses),” said Marock.

He said ivermectin was mainstay treatment, especially for the indigent communities to treat their animals.

Marock asked the public to act responsibly and not to cause ivermectin to become strictly regulated due to the irresponsible and criminal actions of people “playing doctor”.

Last week, a man was arrested at King Shaka International Airport and charged for being in possession of unregistered medicines and the importation of medicines without a valid permit.

He had 2 646 tablets, estimated to be worth R100 000.

