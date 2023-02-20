In support of cancer survivors CANSA Shavathon celebrates 20 years of “Shave, Spray or Donate”

Durban – In celebration of 20 years hosting Shavathon, Cancer Association of South Africa’s (CANSA) hopes for a bumper turnout as it will yet again host Shavathon at Gateway Theatre of Shopping on Saturday. The Shavathon campaign was started in 2002, as a way to show solidarity with those affected by cancer.

According to CANSA losing one’s hair was a common side-effect of cancer therapy therefore ‘shaving your head has become a symbolic gesture of support for cancer survivors. CANSA’s KZN Sustainability Coordinator, Natasha Brown, said Gateway and its shoppers have been one of their biggest supporters for the past decade. “We are looking forward to a busy Saturday and invite everyone to come through and get their hair either shaved or coloured by our wonderful team of volunteers,” said Brown.

Kiara Ramdeo gets ready to spray a Gateway Theatre of Shopping customer’s hair in support of CANSA. Picture: Supplied Michelle Shelley, Gateway Marketing Manager said: “We love seeing Gateway visitors transforming their looks for this worthy cause once a year. We are grateful to our visitors for supporting such a worthy cause and it’s our privilege to host the event.” CANSA stated that shaving or spraying in a variety of colours, requires a donation fee of R50 per adult and R25 for children under 12 years. It said all funds raised will go directly towards providing CANSA’s education and screening initiatives as well as care and support service to cancer patients and loved ones.

Stencils are available to add fun designs when spraying hair and donations of hair can be made towards making a wig for cancer survivors. The colour spray is safe to use, being made of vegetable dye, and comes out when washing hair. It further emphasised that there would also be an option to colour your hair with a temporary spray, for those not ready for the more long-term effects of a shaved head. Volunteers are said to be set and ready with their razors and hairspray from 9am to 9pm.