Inanda storm victims to rebuild homes thanks to building material donation

Durban — Msinsi Holdings, a water resource management company, on Monday donated building materials, including roofing sheets, planks, ladders and blankets to more than 30 households that were affected by the storm in Inanda ward 54 in Dube Village. Msinsi managing director Mbali Ndlovu said this was the company’s efforts at being a good and responsive neighbour to communities nearest to their dams and parks.

“We were quite heartbroken to see how damaged the Inanda Dube Village area was after the storm and wanted to do something impactful and lasting for the community, hence giving them roofing material for a number of houses that had their roofs blown away by the storm,” said Ndlovu. One of the victims, Msawenkosi Yimba, expressed gratitude to Msinsi Holdings, saying that at first he didn’t believe it when they said there was a company that would help them with roof material. “There have been many who have come and gone and made promises they never kept. But when I arrived to see the actual truck full of material, I nearly jumped for joy. We are so grateful for this help. We can now start rebuilding our lives after last month’s tragedy,” said Yimba.

This comes after the heavy rainstorms accompanied by strong winds in June hit Durban and surrounding areas such as Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, Pinetown, Folweni, and the north of Durban. About 70 houses were destroyed and a further 110 houses partially damaged, affecting 552 people and leaving 151 individuals homeless. Inanda was the most affected area and some of the victims have not yet recovered from the storm. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.