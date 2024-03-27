Independent Media and IOL to release bi-weekly poll surveys

Durban — Independent Media and IOL have announced a groundbreaking initiative to provide the South African public with valuable insights into the upcoming national elections scheduled for May 29. Beginning this week, Independent Media and IOL will be releasing the results of poll surveys conducted by African Innovation Solutions Research (AISR), a subsidiary of African Innovation Solutions.

“The decision to conduct these bi-weekly polls stems from our commitment to fostering transparency, understanding, and engagement among citizens during this critical juncture in South Africa's democratic process. “By gauging the mood of the nation and the electorate, we aim to offer comprehensive analytical data that will not only enrich our content but also empower the public with a deeper understanding of prevailing sentiments and trends leading up to the elections.” Adri Senekal De Wet, Editor In Chief of Independent Media, expressed enthusiasm for this collaborative endeavour, stating,

“At Independent Media, we believe in the power of information to shape perspectives and drive meaningful dialogue. “By partnering with AISR and IOL, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing our readers with accurate and insightful analysis, ensuring they are well-informed as they prepare to make their voices heard at the polls.” Adri Senekal de Wet, Editor in Chief of Independent Media. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Echoing these sentiments, Lance Witten, Editor of IOL, emphasised the importance of leveraging data-driven insights to empower citizens in the decision-making process.

“As journalists, it is our duty to serve as custodians of truth and guardians of democracy. Through this initiative, we are not only offering our readers unparalleled access to the pulse of the nation but also reaffirming our unwavering dedication to journalistic integrity and public service.” The polls conducted by AISR will cover a wide range of topics pertinent to the electoral landscape, including but not limited to voter preferences, key issues, and sentiments towards political parties and candidates. The findings will be rigorously analysed and presented in a comprehensive manner, enabling readers to navigate the complexities of the political landscape with clarity and confidence.

“We invite all stakeholders, from policymakers to ordinary citizens, to engage with these poll surveys and contribute to a more informed and vibrant public discourse. “Together, let us harness the power of knowledge to drive positive change and uphold the principles of democracy that are at the heart of our nation.” About Independent Media: Independent Media is one of South Africa’s leading multi-platform content companies, delivering independent, credible, and compelling news, information, and entertainment across various digital and print channels.

About IOL: IOL is a premier online news platform in South Africa, providing readers with comprehensive coverage of local and international news, business, sports, and lifestyle content. About African Innovation Solutions Research (AISR): African Innovation Solutions Research (AISR) is a subsidiary of African Innovation Solutions, that will be conducting research and analysis on politics, economics, and social issues. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.