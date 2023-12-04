Indian national suspected of leading a criminal syndicate is wanted in the US

Durban — A court in KwaZulu-Natal has denied bail to a man who is wanted by US authorities. The Umhlali Periodical Court denied bail to Rahul Jaiswal, 40, an Indian national who was arrested in Ballito, KZN, South Africa and is wanted by the US on allegations of conspiracy, drug distribution, money laundering, and importing controlled substances.

KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said South Africa has received an Extradition Request from the US government, outlining a series of charges against Jaiswal, which inter alia claims that he is leading an organised criminal group under the guise of Jaiswal DTO (DTO). According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), DTO was allegedly involved in the illegal importation, distribution, and misbranding of prescription drugs, operating from India, and reaching customers in the US. “During his bail application, Jaiswal highlighted personal circumstances, including his marriage to a South African citizen, financial responsibility towards his family, and information relating to his employment in India.

“The State argued that Jaiswal's status as a foreign national, his lack of permitted employment in South Africa, and his ties to the alleged criminal activities posed significant risks and that he was a flight risk,” Ramkisson-Kara said. She said that on November 21, the court found that Jaiswal had not demonstrated why his release on bail would be in the interests of justice and denied his application. “The case returns to court on January 26, 2024, for a pre-inquiry into the Extradition Request hearing. The bail application was successfully opposed by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Deneshree Naicker, and senior State advocate Naveen Sewparsat,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

These legal proceedings highlight the international nature of criminal activities and the co-operation between countries in addressing transnational crimes, she said. The detailed charges and the denial of bail underscore the seriousness of the allegations against Jaiswal, emphasising the legal complexities involved in extradition cases, she added.