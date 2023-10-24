Durban — Inkosi Mabhudu Tembe of the KwaTembe Traditional Council could face disciplinary action for presenting himself as the Ingonyama Trust Board chairperson, during a fundraising meeting for King Misuzulu’s legal dispute against Prince Simakade in the Pretoria High Court. The event that shocked other board members, including the chairperson Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela, reportedly took place in Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Tembe together with businessman Jacob Mnisi, and a person identified as Rejoice Tembe, allegedly visited a certain mining business to solicit funds, claiming it was to cover the king’s trial taking place in Pretoria.

Inkosi Mzimela told the Daily News on Monday that he had received information that Inkosi Tembe was either introduced or presented himself as the chairperson of the board. He said the matter will be discussed at the next board meeting. “It’s difficult to say what action (will be taken) for now because we need to hear Inkosi Tembe’s version on the matter,” said Inkosi Mzimela. He confirmed that the board had not sanctioned Inkosi Tembe or anyone else to solicit funds for the king’s court matter, therefore if such an incident did happen it was not mandated.

The king’s spokesperson, Prince Africa, said he had no knowledge of any written mandate from the king’s office for anyone to raise funds to help cover the expenses of the case. As far as he was aware, the king’s legal fees were being taken care of by the state. Mnisi confirmed that they met the business person but denied soliciting funds for the king. He said it was the business person himself who had called Rejoice Tembe and asked for assistance with spiralling Eskom debt. Mnisi said Eskom had cut off their electricity and the owner needed someone who could negotiate with Eskom to restore electricity to his business. He confirmed that Inkosi Tembe was there but was not part of the meeting, adding that Tembe had come to see him (Mnisi).

He could not explain how Rejoice was going to negotiate with Eskom to restore power to the business of an individual who owed the power utility without settling the amount owed. It was reported last month that Inkosi Mzimela had to sign a letter committing the Trust to pay for the mine in Newcastle, in the north west of the province, that was being bought by a Mpumalanga-based businessman, but did not sign the letter. The Daily News also reported about a letter purportedly signed by King Misuzulu removing Inkosi Mzimela and replacing him with Inkosi Tembe.

Although the letter was dismissed as fake by the king’s office, Inkosi Tembe confirmed that he had been offered the position by the king. Mnisi denied that he was behind the plot to get Inkosi Mzimela removed from his post, saying that the king was not happy with Mzimela’s performance. He said Inkosi Mzimela was no longer the chairperson and was just hanging on. Mnisi said that the letter that had the king’s signature removing Mzimela and appointing Tembe was real.

Inkosi Tembe denied presenting himself as the chairperson or being introduced as one. “On the issue of knowing Rejoice Tembe, yes I do know her, but not in a capacity of being introduced to anyone as chairperson of the board,” said Tembe. Attempts to get comments from Rejoice Tembe were unsuccessful.