Insight into the 3-day power outage at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital

Durban — A parliamentary written question and reply has shed light on the 3-day power outage that hit the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital (IALCH) last month. A source close to the Daily News said the most affected were staff living in the residences.

Their food rotted because they had no close relatives or colleagues who could keep their food in fridges and freezers. They also did not have hot water to bathe and had to bathe at work. They were also unable to iron their uniforms. The source said in the theatre, specifically, only emergency cases were prioritised.

Patients booked for surgery had to be discharged because they did not know when the power would be restored. However, when power was restored, they were called and rebooked for surgery. The source said there was no air conditioning throughout the hospital. Only a couple of theatres have aircons when there is a power failure.

On March 7, East Coast Radio (ECR) reported that the hospital had been without power since March 4. ECR said the public facility had been running on generators since the blackout. Staff said the power failure crippled critical services and some surgeries had to be cancelled. Air conditioners were not functioning and staff complained of unbearable working conditions.

In a parliamentary written question, the EFF’s Mathapelo Siwisa asked Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla what had led to the IALCH being affected by a week-long power outage which negatively impacted services provided to patients seeking medical attention. Siwisa also asked if the issue had been resolved and what led to the hospital finding itself without electricity. In reply, Phaahla said that according to the KZN Department of Health, the hospital’s electricity supply was disrupted by the breakdown of the eThekwini Metro council-managed substation which supplies the area.

The hospital is in Cato Manor. Phaahla said the disruption lasted three days. The power outage started from around 11.35am on Monday, March 4, up to around 11.35am on Wednesday, March 6, when the issue was resolved. “The delay in resolving the situation was caused by the eThekwini Metro workers’ strike which prohibited staff from responding swiftly,” Phaahla said.

"All six generators at the hospital were active during this time, preventing the hospital from being completely shut down. "This allowed vital services such as critical care, intensive care units, and four theatres to continue operating."