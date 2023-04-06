Intercape says it’s business as usual over Easter weekend

Durban — Privately-owned bus company Intercape said it was aware that members of several unions in the transport industry would be on strike over the Easter weekend, affecting a number of bus operators across the country. However, the company said it would be operating as usual over this period, as their drivers did not belong to any unions.

This comes as the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), South African Bus Employers’ Association (SABEA) and Commuter Bus Employers’ Organisation are preparing for a nationwide strike in the passenger bus sector. Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the strike was likely to start before the Easter long weekend. The unions are demanding a 7% increase on all allowances for two years, and health insurance. Intercape, in a press statement, said that they negotiate fairly when it comes to salary increases and company benefits. “We appeal to all those on strike to please refrain from acts of intimidation and violence, and to allow our business to operate as normal. “In addition, we call on law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure that all activities related to the industrial action take place within the parameters of the law,” stated Intercape.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka will lead the monitoring of the busy N3 on Thursday. Hlomuka will be leading the busiest route, which links KZN with other neighbouring provinces such as Mpumalanga, the Free State and Gauteng. The monitoring of the N3 and N2 is part of the Easter long weekend safety plan. Hlomuka said there would be additional deployment from the National Traffic Police. The plan encompasses safety on the road and fighting crime in communities.

Hlomuka appealed to people in KZN and its visitors to behave responsibly and co-operate with law enforcement agencies. “Police will be deployed in all corners of the province. We want to deal with elements of criminality, including cracking down on most wanted criminals. “There are hot-spot areas which will be targeted for intelligence-driven operations. Equally, we will increase vigilance on the roads. Our plan is to continue sustaining the reduction in both crashes and fatalities,” said Hlomuka.