Investigations continue in mom’s murder

Durban — The crime scene photo album and clarifying statements were outstanding from investigations in the murder case of a mother who was stabbed and killed by her fiancé in front of their children. Mhleli Lindley Ndaba who is currently out on R20 000 bail appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where State Prosecutor Calvin Govender indicated that the album and statements were outstanding.

In November when Ndaba was granted bail, Govender indicated that outstanding investigations included the post-mortem report, crime scene photos and video footage. On Thursday he confirmed in court that the post-mortem report had been filed as part of investigations. The matter was adjourned to March for further investigation.

Ndaba is alleged to have stabbed his fiancée Dima Phohlo repeatedly while at their Morningside home in October in front of their children, aged three and five years. The injured mother ran outside, where it is alleged that Ndaba continued to stab her. It is alleged that she tried to get into a passing car, but he caught up with her after she fell, and stabbed her again. Ndaba was granted bail by Magistrate Xolile Manjezi with conditions that he relocate to Stanger and not contact his two children as well as witnesses in the matter.

At that time, the magistrate said there had been no evidence from the deceased’s family that Ndaba had previously threatened either themselves or the two minor children. He said there had been no history of any gender-based violence committed by Ndaba before this offence was presented to the court. Manjezi said while there had been evidence before the court that a person who had intervened on the day that Phohlo was killed was threatened by Ndaba, there was no evidence indicating that the accused would prevent that person from coming to testify in court.

In his bid to be released on bail, Ndaba presented his personal circumstances as exceptional circumstances permitting his release on bail. These were that he was 45 years old and the sole director of his construction business which employs 35 people. Ndaba has four children aged 22,18,5 and 3, and supports all of them including the 22-year-old who is a student. There is CCTV footage of the scene showing Phohlo being chased by Ndaba outside their rented property in Morningside where she falls and is stabbed repeatedly. Ndaba’s version is that he acted in self-defence after allegedly being attacked by the mother of his children in an argument.