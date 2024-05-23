IPSS Search & Rescue thanks heroes from Ballito construction site collapse

Durban — IPSS Search & Rescue which responded to the Ballito construction site collapse has recognised some of the heroes behind the scene. On Saturday morning, IPSS Search & Rescue and IPSS Medical Rescue responded to a construction site on Zen Drive following reports of a sand bank collapsing. On arrival, it was reported that five contractors were trapped beneath the sand.

Following the incident, IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said with the quick arrival of the KwaDukuza Municipality Fire Department, rescuers quickly worked to find the missing contractors. However, the scene was soon declared unsafe, with the bank continuing to collapse around rescuers. IPSS Search & Rescue and IPSS Medical Rescue responded to a construction site on Zen Drive following reports of a sand bank collapsing. Four contractors died while one survived. | IPSS Search & Rescue Meyrick said that with the arrival of additional resources from Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) Tongaat, Durban Metro Police Search & Rescue, EMRS, eThekwini Fire Department, SAPS Search & Rescue, and SAPS K9 Search & Rescue, teams were able to assess the scene. She said a call was made to private individuals and companies and the requested construction equipment, including a TLB, quickly arrived on site, allowing the recovery efforts to continue.

“Rescuers were able to locate the first four victims, who were sadly all declared deceased on the scene. On discovery of the fifth victim, it was found that the man had miraculously survived almost six hours buried beneath the sand. While under the care of IPSS Medical advanced life support paramedics, the rescuers worked almost three hours to extricate the severely entrapped man, who was then transported to a suitable facility for further care,” Meyrick said. In a Facebook post on Monday morning, Meyrick said little did they realise the extent of the recovery operation that would take place with a miracle thrown in for a family and to uplift the spirits of rescuers after a gruelling day. “But we have to recognise some of the heroes behind the scenes, who made this day possible,” Meyrick said.

IPSS Search & Rescue and IPSS Medical Rescue responded to a construction site on Zen Drive following reports of a sand bank collapsing. Four contractors died while one survived. | IPSS Search & Rescue This is what Meyrick had to say to and about Saturday's heroes: The Zen Drive residents - "The first to respond, to call for help, to offer refreshments and to open their homes to the rescuers. All while being unable to leave or access their homes for the day. We thank you for your patience and kindness."

Andile Mjoli - TLB Operator from 007 Plant Hire, the man who received a standing ovation from everyone on site. “Your skills and professionalism ensured the safety of the victim, and of all those on scene and made sure this day was significantly shorter than it would have been without you.”

IPSS SAR volunteers - “Your dedication is always humbling to see, you give your time freely to the community, dropping everything to respond to those in need. Willing to do whatever you can to assist.”

Rescuers - "Those from all organisations, both on and off shift at the time, your response and high spirits make you all a pleasure to work with. Your dedication to serving the community is inspiring." Ballito businesses - The response on a Saturday morning when the call went out for equipment to make the scene safe, from cladding, a TLB, generators, lighting and a host of other needed items was integral to the safety and success on Saturday.

Ballito community - The response for refreshments was incredible to witness, from individuals to restaurants, there was enough food to feed an army, and rescuers and the on-site supporters were well looked after. The line of Checkers60 delivery bikes was a sight to behold.

Victim’s families - “We understand the frustration and pain experienced when waiting to hear about your loved ones and wanting to know if the survivor is your family member. We can’t always give the details you need, as we don't always know. Our priority is saving the life of your loved one and bringing closure to families, please know we always do our best. Our hearts are with those who lost their loved ones on Saturday, and we wish a speedy recovery to the survivor.”

Site owner - "Those first on the scene, witnessed the horror and grief your family experienced at this accident, we know that this is not something you and your family will soon recover from." Meyrick added: "Thank you to EMRS, KDM Fire Department, KDM Community Safety, Umhlali SAPS, Durban Metro Police Search & Rescue, CERT KZN Air Mercy Service (AMS), SAPS Search & Rescue, SAPS K9 Search & Rescue, eThekwini Fire Department, KZN Disaster Management, NSRI, IPSS Electronic Security and anyone else we have not mentioned for giving your time on Saturday."