Isuzu bakkie hijacked, recovered in a Durban township

Durban — A security company and police have recorded yet another successful vehicle recovery after a man was hijacked in KwaMashu on Tuesday evening. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that their team members successfully recovered a hijacked Isuzu KB250 in the KwaMashu area.

Powell said that at approximately 6.50pm, members of their Special Operations Team were activated to assist Tracker SA with locating an Isuzu KB250 which had been hijacked in the KwaMashu area. “After an extensive track, the vehicle was eventually found abandoned on a property in the Mzinyati area and recovered by members of our Special Ops Team, Tracker SA ground team and KwaMashu SAPS Trio Crimes Unit,” Powell said. He said the vehicle was later transported to KwaMashu SAPS for further investigation and processing.

Commenting on the incident, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that KwaMashu police are investigating a carjacking case following an incident in which a 32-year-old man was reportedly hijacked by two armed suspects on Tuesday, June 13, on Malandela Road in KwaMashu. “The complainant alleged that he was dropping his colleague when he was accosted by the suspects who threatened to harm him. At gunpoint, they robbed him of his cellphone and drove off with the company vehicle. The investigation led the police to Inanda area where the vehicle was recovered,” Netshiunda said. Marshall Security Special Operations Team members and Greenwood Park SAPS Trio Crimes Unit received information on a white Nissan Navara that was stolen last month in the Western Cape and was travelling on the N2 highway towards Durban. Picture: Supplied/ Marshall Security Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident on Monday evening, a suspect was arrested during a joint operation between Marshall Security and the police when a Nissan Navara stolen from the Western Cape was intercepted on the N2 in Durban.

Powell said that on Monday evening at about 7.15pm, Marshall Security Special Operations Team members and Greenwood Park SAPS Trio Crimes Unit received information on a white Nissan Navara that was stolen last month in the Western Cape and was travelling on the N2 highway towards Durban. He said that members strategically positioned themselves along the N2 highway waiting for the vehicle to pass by. After a few minutes of waiting, the members spotted the Nissan Navara and quickly moved in to intercept it. The vehicle was stopped on the N2 highway just after Queen Nandi Drive where one suspect was swiftly apprehended. “Both the suspect and the stolen vehicle were transported to the Greenwood Park police station where the suspect was charged for being in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle,” Powell said.