Ithala strives to meet its equity obligations

Durban — The Ithala state-owned company (SOC) Limited has appointed Rikshana Jugoo as head of Credit and Collections, effective immediately. The financial institution said that in order for it to meet its equity policies, the appointment of Jugoo will go a long way to strengthen its women emancipation obligations, especially as the country celebrated women’s month.

Ithala CEO Dr Thulani Vilakazi said, “Our governance structure has grown from strength to strength with filing the key positions. Jugoo brings a wealth of experience to our organisation. Her impressive career and international credit systems exposure will give Ithala the edge in the financial industry”. Vilakazi added that at the centre of Ithala’s strategy is the focus on strengthening governance structures, regulatory compliance and appointing executives with requisite banking experience. Jugoo has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Audit, Taxation, and Management Accounting from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and qualified as a chartered accountant after completing her articles at Ernest & Young in 2006.

She has 15 years of banking and auditing experience, entailing risk management and regulatory reporting. Her career started at UKZN as a lecturer before entering the auditing world. She later joined Ernst & Young in London, gaining valuable international exposure. Vilakazi continued: “She later joined Standard Bank in Johannesburg as finance manager before being seconded to the credit and portfolio management analyst position, which she was later permanently appointed to. In the five years at Standard Bank, she harnessed strong credit risk knowledge and understanding of the banking balance sheet in terms of advanced and foundation internal-ratings-based approach.

“After her sterling career at Standard Bank, she later joined Old Mutual as the head of group credit oversight before joining Capitec Bank as the head of credit reporting and governance and head of operational risk, a position she held before being appointed by Ithala SOC Limited”. Commenting on her appointment, Jugoo said: “I am proud to be joining Ithala SOC Limited as head of Credit and Collections and working alongside an amazing talented and dedicated team to elevate the bank to new heights.” “I hope my experience will add much-needed value to position the financial institution in the right direction. I am eager to contribute my utmost dedication and expertise to this exciting opportunity,” Jugoo said.