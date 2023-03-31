It’s that time of the year when you’ll see baby black mambas

Durban snake catcher Nick Evans has revealed that now is when one can see baby black mambas. “This is the time of year when we actually do get to see baby black mambas, and I've recently been called for two,” Evans said.

“Just over a week ago, I pulled one out from under a gate motor in Newlands West. “Today (Thursday), I removed one from behind some pot plants in Northdene (thanks to The Snake Man, Jason Arnold, for the referral),” Evans said. He said the first mamba was 65cm, and Thursday’s mamba was 56cm.

“So yes, I’d say the first one’s a bit older. When they hatch, they’re 50–60cm,” Evans said. He said the picture with the young mamba gaping shows the characteristic black colour inside the mouth. Juveniles are quick to show you this, and even spread a narrow hood. A young black mamba gaping, showing the characteristic black colour inside the mouth. Juveniles are quick to show you this and even spread a narrow hood. Picture: Nick Evans He also said that for the rest of the year, to see one under 1.5m is pretty rare, with the majority over 2m.

Evans said these mambas would have hatched likely in mid-late February/early March. Once they hatch, they all disperse, rather than sticking together. He said the mother was not protecting them. She lays her 9–16 eggs (plus minus), then leaves them. The father also does not stay. “The little mambas grow quickly, and due to their size, are able to hide better than the adults.

“I think they spend a lot of time in trees, basing that theory on catching a few around the 90cm mark in trees. Either way, they're elusive,” Evans said. “Also, not all from a clutch will survive. Birds, mongoose and monitor lizards may snatch them up.” Nick Evans pulled a young black mamba from under a gate motor in Newlands West and removed another from behind some pot plants in Northdene. Picture: Nick Evans Evans added that he used the new mini tongs from the African Snakebite Institute. They made capturing the young mambas quicker.