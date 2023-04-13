Jacob Zuma celebrates 81 years

Durban — The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal staged a celebration for its provincial chairperson, Jacob Zuma, as the country’s former president turned 81. The celebration was held at the Durban Music School in Diakonia Avenue on Wednesday and among the guests were members of the Sanco Youth Congress and Sanco KZN.

Zuma said he was grateful for the love and support shown by Sanco and other attendees. “I am happy to have witnessed this day and thankful to everyone that has taken part. We should not allow the struggles of this country to describe us as individuals. “I am without doubt that I will reach 100 years alive because I carry myself with dignity and respect. I love everyone and I hold no grudge. I put peace above all else and I love seeing people happy and well catered for,” said Zuma. Former Ukhozi fm DJ Ngizwe Mchunu, former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, Jacob Zuma during his 81st birthday celebration at Diakonia music school. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) Sanco Youth Congress provincial co-ordinator Welani Mazibuko said it was important to celebrate Zuma because, at the time he was president, he showed true leadership to South Africans.

“He is the one who introduced electricity in most parts of South Africa, especially in rural areas, and also introduced tar roads. “He made a huge difference to South Africa during his nine-year term as South African president,” said Mazibuko. Sanco provincial secretary Richard Mkhungo said they would continue celebrating Zuma for as long as he lives.

“It is an honour to wish Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma a happiest birthday, as he turns 81 years. This is a celebration worth the recognition. As the first mhlali of the province, his achievements and contributions are too many to mention. However, he has made significant contributions in both the nation and internationally. “As Sanco, we express our gratitude to him for sacrificing his youth, for committing himself to ensure that the lives of many are uplifted and for teaching us to never be cowards against any form of injustice, but most importantly, to speak truth to power… “We wish our provincial chairperson strength, good health, life, courage and continued wisdom he shares with the younger generation,” said Mkhungo.

Former Ukhozi fm DJ Ngizwe Mchunu greets former president Jacob Zuma during his 81st birthday celebration at Diakonia music school and on the right is the KZN Regional Secretary Richard Mkhungo. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said they appreciated Zuma’s patience and love for the Struggle, saying he sets aside time every day to promote peace and reconciliation throughout the province. “We pause to pay tribute to one of the pathfinders of this political freedom, president Jacob Zuma. Born on this day 81 years ago, Nxamalala represents the triumph of the human spirit of perseverance … President Zuma is living proof that when there is a will, there is a way. As the ANC in KZN, we wish Msholozi a happy birthday,” said Mndebele. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.