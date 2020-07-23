Joy after rapist on the run for a year nabbed in rural in Eastern Cape

Durban - AS MORE gender-based violence cases emerged in the country, the provincial Department of Social Development said it hoped that an alleged rapist, who had been on the run, would not be granted bail. The 35-year-old man, arrested on Wednesday in the Eastern Cape, was being sought for two 2019 Durban rape cases, one of which was a gang rape. He had been on the run for over a year before police were tipped off to his whereabouts and he was arrested in the small rural town of Mount Ayliff. Department spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said the MEC applauded the arrest of suspects linked to GBV cases. “We thank the police for working harder to ensure that all perpetrators of child and woman abuse are arrested. “We expect no bail for these cases as our country faces an increase in GBV. Anyone found to have been involved in any form of abuse, rape and assault of women and children should face life imprisonment.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man is alleged to have gang raped his friend’s girlfriend with two other men last January.

Mbele said the suspect had allegedly been drinking with friends at a tavern in Sydenham and his friend’s girlfriend was also there.

“Their friend and his girlfriend were drunk and had passed out. The suspect together with two men decided to rape their friend’s girlfriend. The men took turns raping her until she awoke.

“The perpetrators tried to calm her but she was not willing to entertain their excuses. She reported the matter at the Sydenham police station where a rape case was opened and transferred to Inanda FCS Unit for investigation,” Mbele said.

She said the following month the 35-year-old man allegedly raped a 24-year-old woman who was protesting the innocence of her friend whom he was allegedly assaulting.

Mbele said the trio were at a communal bathroom in Sydenham where the man allegedly assaulted a woman, accusing her of calling him names.

“The 24-year-old woman told the suspect that the female he was allegedly assaulting did not say anything to him. This angered the suspect who turned his attention to the 24-year-old woman and threatened her with a knife. He took her to his girlfriend’s room where he raped her repeatedly.

“He will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.”

