Joyous Celebration giving away MegaFest tickets

Durban — South African pioneering gospel group MTN Joyous Celebration is giving 10 lucky readers a chance to win two tickets for the launch of its Joyous MegaFest at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) from Friday to Sunday. With 27 albums, multiple awards, 26 national, intercontinental and international shows and tours later, MTN Joyous Celebration returns with a “glorious bang” this season as it demonstrates its determination to continuously give its fans and supporters the best it can offer.

Founding member, Dr Lindelani Mkhize, said he was excited about the upcoming Joyous Easter MegaFest. “The time is now and all roads lead to Durban this Easter, the place where it all began and that also offers a plethora of activities. “Durban is in the beautiful, warm province of KwaZulu-Natal, where patrons will be spoiled for choice.

“We are all about new beginnings and this festival marks a new beginning for us as a group because for years our fans, supporters and music lovers have associated Easter Weekends with Joyous in Joburg,” said Mkhize. He said the support had been incredible and he assured the gospel group followers who may feel disappointed or left out that this was only the start of something new and fresh. MTN Joyous Celebration is giving 10 lucky readers a chance to win two tickets for the launch of its Joyous MegaFest at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) from April 7 to 9. Picture: Supplied “We continue to build up our next milestone celebration, but also afford our followers and the broader Joyous family a different, yet familiar experience,” said Mkhize.

The Joyous Easter MegaFest will be a three-day event. Mkhize said they thought of ways to go beyond their normal offering and broaden the experience by adding this exciting leg to the Easter festivities. On Saturday night they will stage the first-ever Gospel meets Soul and Jazz Supper Club. A banquet dinner will be set up, where guests will be treated to the serenading sounds of gospel infused with soul and jazz presented by a Joyous ensemble and accompanied by good food and drinks. “We have always taken pride in having something for everyone in our offering, and this year we felt the need to up the bar and be bold. We urge all lovers of great music to come and experience a Joyous presentation like no other,” said Mkhize.

MTN SA brand and communication general manager Nomsa Chabeli said the journey with Joyous Celebration has been nothing short of amazing. “At MTN, we believe in finding transformative ways to do more for our consumers while we elevate their experience through our sponsorship portfolio. “This is demonstrated through this year’s offering of the Joyous MegaFest weekend. We look forward to a great weekend filled with activities for both the young and the old audience,” said Chabeli.

