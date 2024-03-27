Juvenile black mamba curled up in a corner removed by snake rescuer

Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans started his Tuesday by rescuing a juvenile black mamba in the Malvern area. Evans said got a call from the Malvern area for a “baby black mamba”.

“I think all snake removers’ eyes roll when we hear that. About 1% of the time, if that, is it really a juvenile mamba?” Evans said the past few weeks have been hatching season, so this would be the time when juvenile mambas would be seen. He said the family calling him knew their snakes. They had sent him a photograph and sure enough, it was a mamba.

“I was impressed with their ID skills (well done to them!), and rushed over,” Evans said. “The mamba curled up in a corner just outside the courtyard door.” Evans said a cornered, juvenile mamba is always a bit cheeky, but it was a quick catch thanks to the African Snakebite Institute mini tongs.

“I’d estimate it at just over 60cm. I reckon it’s had its first meal or two, and started growing already because it’s bigger than the hatchlings I hatched out this season,” Evans said. As he has said many times, Evans said juvenile black mambas have the same venom as adult ones. He also said parents are not close for protection. From one snake rescuer to another, Evans thanked The Snake Man – Jason Arnold for the referral.

“Nice way to start the day!” Evans said. Last month, Evans said the first fear that comes to mind when encountering a juvenile snake is “Where is the mother?!” Evans explained that mother snakes lay their eggs and leave them, except for the southern African python, the father snakes move off after mating.

He further explains that when baby snakes hatch, they disperse, they do not stick together for safety in numbers. As they disperse, predators, such as birds, monitor lizards, genets and mongoose pick off them. Evans also said there is no nest to find and the eggs are often laid underground. He said black mambas hatch at 50-60cm long.