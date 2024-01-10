Durban — Arrangements have been made for the juvenile penguin named Grinch to fly to Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) after completing his moult and recovering from his ordeal at sea. Grinch was admitted into the care of staff at uShaka Sea World in December last year after being stranded on a beach in Zinkwazi on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

South African Association for Marine Biological Research spokesperson Ann Kunz said: “We are delighted to report that he has completed his moult and has fully recovered from his ordeal at sea. After he passed his medical examination yesterday (Monday) we made arrangements for him to fly 1st class (Cargo) to Port Elizabeth.” “During his two-and-a-half weeks with us, he lived up to his name and did not drop his guard for a moment.” Kunz said Grinch will join a group of young African penguins at Sanccob (Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds) before being released.

“Go well Grinch, we will miss you,” Kunz said. She added that it is incredible to see his before and after images which paint a picture of his journey. Penguin specialist Kelly de Klerk said: “Although he started taking fish from me on the evening of his second day, he never fully trusted me and continued to defend himself even whilst taking the 13 fish I offered him by hand each day. He is, without doubt, the feistiest stranded penguin with the biggest attitude we have ever cared for.”

After Grinch passed his medical examination, arrangements were made for him to fly 1st class (Cargo) to Gqeberha. Picture: South African Association for Marine Biological Research.

On arrival at the clinic, Grinch was assessed for any physical injuries by the veterinary team and given a quick overall body condition check. He was free of any obvious injuries and appeared to be only slightly underweight for his age. He was, however, in the middle of his first complete moult which all penguins go through at around 18 months of age. Saambr believed Grinch was probably a casualty of the recent rough seas off Port Elizabeth and found himself in the inshore current heading towards KZN. At the time of his admission, Grinch refused to look at them or eat anything offered for the first 24 hours after arriving, by the evening of the second day he could not resist the glorious smell of the oily sardines and started to show interest in the food offered by his caregiver.