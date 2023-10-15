King Cetshwayo District gears up for Salga games

Durban — The King Cetshwayo District Municipality and KwaZulu-Natal South African Local Government Association (Salga) chairperson Councillor Thami Ntuli said that the elimination games that took place on Saturday did much to bring excitement and interest around the oncoming District Salga Elimination Games. Ntuli said that after the Covid-19 pandemic halted the hosting of the games back in 2020, the district was excited that the games had since come back, and with more sport codes.

“There has been much excitement and interest shown by our people for the upcoming games. I am happy to say that our sport fields are all ready to host the district games. “The district elimination games took place at the uMhlathuze sports grounds on Saturday, and proved to be such a success, with many of the participants saying they are happy that the games are back, with much fun-fare and excitement this time,” Ntuli stressed. This after the King Cetshwayo District Municipality said that it was intensively putting together the final preparations for the District Salga Elimination Games, anticipated to be a marathon sporting extravaganza involving youth sporting talents from all local municipalities in the district.

King Cetshwayo Speaker Councillor Siphesihle Mkhwanazi hands over a trophy to a winning team at the elimination games on Saturday. Picture: Supplied King Cetshwayo District spokesperson Thami Shangase said that the games form part of an exciting journey that started weeks ago at the level of the district’s local municipalities, and will culminate at the provincial Salga KZN Games from December 8 to 10. “As the host district of the KZN provincial games, this weekend will be a build-up event, as we engage ourselves towards the exciting official launch and the Games itself in December. “King Cetshwayo District Municipality takes pride in the sports men and women who have worked hard to ensure their selection for the district games and it is beyond doubt that they will work even harder to be selected for the King Cetshwayo District squad that goes to the provincial level,” Shangase added.

He said that the district squad had a proud history of winning gold medals at the Salga Games, including last year when they attained second position provincially, out of 11 districts. Ntuli further said he was looking forward to hosting the 2 500 athletes and members of the community, who were expected to attend in numbers. He said that hosting the games would further instil confidence in the young talent in King Cetshwayo, and would take them to greater heights.

“The Salga Games are a great platform where young talents develop to their full potential and King Cetshwayo District has had many success stories, which include the retired legendary South African soccer defender Siyabonga Sangweni who hails from uMfolozi Local Municipality and Sanele Barns of Richards Bay FC. “The games aim to showcase the versatile talent in a variety of sporting codes and we encourage people to attend in full force to witness as the magnificence and talent unfolds,” Ntuli stated. The games will comprise 16 sporting codes including: Basketball, Chess, Cricket, Dance, Golf, Indigenous Games, Karate, Netball, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis, Rugby and Volleyball.