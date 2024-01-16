King Cetshwayo municipality's water woes attributed to electricity challenges

Durban — The King Cetshwayo District Municipality said it is working tirelessly to restore water supply to affected parts of Gingindlovu. The municipality said the main cause of this was electricity challenges at the pump station. In their statement the mayor of this municipality, Thami Ntuli said water supply was interrupted when electrical cables were damaged during thunderstorms.

“Water supply was interrupted when electrical cables were damaged during the severe thunderstorms that hit the area on January 13,” said Ntuli. He said efforts to undertake repairs on Sunday were adversely affected as high river flow levels prevented access to the site. “The river levels have now thankfully subsided. It is unfortunate that load shedding has also had a severe impact on water shortages,” explained Ntuli.

Furthermore, he said their technical services team are currently attending to the Gingindlovu raw water challenges. Ntuli said the raw water pumping/ commissioning is expected to resume shortly. Water tankers are also being dispatched to assist the affected community. He said, on Tuesday, that the deputy mayor Sikhumbuzo Dlamini will also visit the Mbongolwane community to address water issues and look at solutions to permanently resolve the challenges affecting this area. This meeting with the community is set to take place later in the afternoon. “The municipality apologises for the inconvenience caused and requests residents use water sparingly. Call our toll free number 0800 111258 to report water issues,” said Ntuli.