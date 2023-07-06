King dismisses rumours to fire Prince Buthelezi from prime minister’s position

Durban — The Zulu Royal family has dismissed rumours circulating on social platforms that King Misuzulu was planning to fire his traditional prime minister Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Reacting to the post of the publication calling itself Breaking News which read: King Misuzulu has convened a special meeting of the Royal council scheduled for this coming weekend... apparently he’s gonna request the council to remove Prince Shenge as the prime minister of the Zulu nation.
The king’s spokesperson, Prince Africa, dismissed the post as fake news and said he believed it was created by forces that were hellbent on dividing the Zulu nation and to see a rift between the king and his prime minister.
“It has come to our attention the purporting of false information circulating on social media platforms claiming that His Majesty the King of the Zulu nation plans on dismissing the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation, HRH Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. We urge all who receive this information to disregard this baseless claim. His Majesty has no such intention. We urge those involved in spreading such rumours to desist from doing so, as these rumours cause unnecessary and unwarranted dissention,” said Zulu.
Zulu added that the king was not yet back in the country and would not be coming back this weekend as he was still in eSwatini.
He said the king further reassured his people of his excellent health and wished them a good weekend.
The rumours about Buthelezi’s dismissal stemmed from a controversy that has caused an uproar in the kingdom. Buthelezi issued a statement informing the nation that the king was being treated in a hospital and was allegedly poisoned. The statement was immediately refuted by the royal family through Prince Africa as the spokesperson.
He also rushed to eSwatini and recorded a video where the king himself dismissed Buthelezi’s statement, saying that he was not ill and was never poisoned. The Royal family said the spreading of false rumours that the king was sick was a political ploy by certain princes and a certain political party who were plotting to dethrone the king since he refused to endorse that political party for its election campaign next year.
