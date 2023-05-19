King Misuzulu accuses Buthelezi of sabotaging his court battle with Prince Simakade

Durban — In what appears to be the end of Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi's era in the Zulu kingdom, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has accused his traditional prime Minister of sabotaging him in his all-important battle for the throne case against Prince Simakade. In a scathing letter he penned to Buthelezi which the Daily News has seen, the King did not mince his words.

He tells Buthelezi that he has not filed his answering affidavit for the kingship case, which is due to take place next week in Pretoria, because he (Misuzulu) did not heed Buthelezi's call to re-appoint judge Jerome Ngwenya as Ingonyama Trust board, and instead, forged ahead with the appointment of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela in the position, against Buthelezi's will. According to the letter, Buthelezi had not filed his answering affidavit since February, and as a result, the King has terminated the services of his legal team, Strauss Daly Inc. The letter dated 17 May 2023 partly read: In my communication with you through your son Zuzifa Buthelezi on the night of 15 May 2023, it became evident that your reluctance to attend to the signing of the answering affidavit was not related to any issues contained in the aforesaid affidavit. To the contrary, your reluctance to sign the answering affidavit appears to be emanating from an unrelated issue. Among the issues raised was your demand that inkosi Mzimela tender his resignation as the Ingonyama Trust Board chairperson, and I was informed that the signing of the answering affidavit on behalf of yourself is conditional on the aforesaid demands. As a result of this unfortunate impasse, I regret to inform you of my decision to terminate the mandate of Strauss Daly Inc acting on our behalf and to appoint new attorneys to act on my behalf.”

The king's refusal to give in to Buthelezi's demand saw him boycotting the king's imbizo with amakhosi two weeks ago. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi (right) saluting King Misuzulu seated next to him and queen Mavis Zulu ( the king’s grandmother).Pictures: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA) Despite repeated confirmation from both the board and the Department of Agriculture and Land Reform that Mzimela was the new chairperson, Buthelezi continued to refer to Mzimela's appointment as rumours, insisting that the King has withdrawn Mzimela and re-appointed Ngwenya. The last straw between the Zulu nation’s leaders was when for the first time, the King publicly announced the appointment of Mzimela at an imbizo, which Buthelezi seemingly “boycotted”.

The rift between the two became evident when the King submitted the name of Mpumalanga-born business tycoon Jacob Mnisi as his nominee for the new chairperson of the board, but Mnisi had to decline. He blamed tribalism for his withdrawal. When the Daily News published news of this rift, Buthelezi launched a scathing attack on the paper and the journalists, accusing them of fabrication.

Buthelezi's spokesperson Liezl Van der Merwe said that Prince Buthelezi is yet to respond to the King's letter since he only received it on Thursday. She promised to share his response once it was available. Van der Merwe, however, denied that Buthelezi has resigned as the king's traditional Prime Minister but confirmed that he would address amakhosi next week.