King Misuzulu denies reports that he has snubbed the late Buthelezi’s son for prime minister’s post

Durban — King Misuzulu’s office has refuted reports suggesting that the king has snubbed Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi for the Zulu traditional prime minister’s position. Prince Zuzifa is a son of the late inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who held the Zulu traditional prime minister’s position for decades.

The second most powerful position in the Zulu kingdom is still vacant after the death of inkosi Buthelezi last month. Speculation is rife about who will fill his shoes as the king contemplates appointing his replacement in the near future. A weekend newspaper reported that Buthelezi junior had been snubbed and would not be appointed, but the king’s spokesperson Prince Africa strongly denied the report and accused the paper of false reporting.

Speaking to the “Daily News” on Monday, Prince Zulu of Onkweni Royal House said the king wishes to reiterate that at this stage he has no plans to announce the replacement since he and the nation were still mourning the prime minister’s death.. “The king made it clear soon after the passing of his prime minister that he would not rush into making a new appointment and that he will observe a mourning period before even thinking about appointing a new prime minister. So there is no truth in saying that the king has snubbed the late prime minister’s son,” said Prince Zulu. Any suggestions that the king will not be appointing Prince Buthelezi was mischievous and the work of wedge drivers who wanted to pit the Buthelezi family against the king, he said.

The prince said that currently the king and the late prime minister’s family enjoy a good relationship. The appointment of the prime minister solely depends on the king and if he appoints Prince Zuzifa everyone in the king’s office will support and work with him, he added. After appointing Prince Vanana as the commander of the regiments, speculation started as to who the king would appoint as prime minister. On Friday, Prince Zuzifa accompanied the king to attend the naming ceremony of the Navy army ship after King Shaka in Durban.