King Misuzulu makes a new top appointment

Durban — In what appears to be another bold move to assert his authority, King Misuzulu has re-appointed Prince Africa of Onkweni Royal Palace as his and the royal family’s spokesperson. The king removed Prince Africa after a fallout with Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi last year. Prince Africa and Buthelezi reportedly did not see eye to eye when they served together on the coronation committee.

In a letter of appointment seen by the Daily News, the king first thanked Prince Africa for his role as his royal agent and said he was adding the position of the head of communications and stakeholder relations. “I hereby appoint you with immediate effect as the head of communications and stakeholder relations to His Majesty’s office in addition to your role as Royal Agent and with exclusive powers to ensure that such communication and stakeholder relations are managed efficiently and effectively on behalf of His Majesty, Royal family and the Zulu nation,” read the letter. Speaking to Daily News on Tuesday, Prince Africa said he was humbled by the trust and responsibilities bestowed upon him and pledged to support the king and do his work with diligence.

“I am very honoured by the great confidence His Majesty has shown to me by appointing me to be head of communications,” said Prince Africa. He said he was happy the appointment now was in “black and white” because the previous verbal appointment was disputed by those who felt it was not convenient for them. The appointment comes after Prince Thulani Zulu left the position last year and the king had not appointed anyone to replace him. The appointment was also the major one following the appointment of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as Ingonyama Trust Board chairperson, despite opposition by some of the amakhosi and members of the royal family.

The king recently appointed former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla and Professor Jabulani Maphalala as his advisor on cultural matters. The new spokesperson was expected to attend his first meeting with the king today at Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace where the king would formally introduce him to royal family members and to the advisory committee. Prince Africa is also expected to accompany the king to eSwatini at the weekend in his new official capacity as spokesperson.

Prince Siphiwe Zulu, who is the king's representative in the house of traditional leaders in the province, confirmed Prince Africa's appointment. He said had been duly informed by the king's office about the appointment.