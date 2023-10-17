King Misuzulu-Prince Simakade court battle for Zulu throne, Day 2

Pretoria — The Zulu royal family has dismissed Prince Simakade's claim that as a customarily adopted child of the late Queen Mantfombi Zulu he was the heir to the throne not King Misuzulu. The hearing which began on Monday is continuing in the Pretoria High Court today (Tuesday).

Responding to the assertion, the king's spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu of the Onkweni Royal Palace, said Prince Simakade was either deliberately misrepresenting Zulu culture or was lacking in knowledge. Africa said in terms of custom an adopted child through ukufakwa esiswini (The process required to be followed under section 8(3), 8(4) and 8(5) of the Leadership Act) becomes the last born, and could only enjoy privileges of the biological sons and daughters of the mother if all children die. "He is confusing this culture or lacks knowledge. There is no way that an adopted child's privileges can supersede those reserved for the biological children. It's unheard of even in the Western tradition. He or she can only be included in the will and benefits from the assets left over by the parents of his or her adoption but not public position the parents may have held while they were still position.

Both Prince Mbonisi and Prince Simakade’s attorneys strongly argued that the May 14, 2021, royal family meeting was improperly constituted. They both asked the court to set it aside, and prayed for a new process. Prince Mbonisi’s side told the court that the process must be referred back to the royal family to appoint a new king since the May 2021 meeting was not properly constituted, while Prince Simakade’s camp asked the court to refer the matter back to the president.

The camps also differed on who should be king. Supporters and relatives of King Misuzulu have come out in their numbers to show their support at the ongoing case in the Pretoria High Court brought by Prince Simakade. Among those present are Prince Simphiwe, Prince Mthokozisi Mahlobo, Prince Africa and Prince Kwazikwenkosi. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.