King Misuzulu wants change over land issue

Durban — King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has said he wants to wrest control of the Ingonyama Trust Board from the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reforms. King Misuzulu said he was hopeful that the provincial government would come up with practical solutions and measures to protect the lives of amakhosi, who were targeted daily.

The king said he wanted amakhosi to play a more significant and hands-on role in the governance of the Ingonyama Trust. He is holding consultations on whether it is still necessary for the Ingonyama Trust to be under the auspices of the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development 30 years into democracy. “Are amakhosi that illiterate and incapable of running their own affairs that they must still report to a minister sitting in Cape Town about their own land inherited from their forefathers?” King Misuzulu said. “Why must the land of the Zulu people be administered in Cape Town when amakhosi have their own governance structures which are closer to the people and recognised in law, such as the provincial House of Traditional Leaders?”

As the sole trustee of the trust, King Misuzulu holds the land in trust on behalf of the Zulu nation. The king said he would do everything in his power to protect, preserve and develop the land for the benefit of the Zulu nation. AmaZulu Traditional Deputy Prime Minister Phathisizwe Chiliza, Amazulu Traditional Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi and Prince Bambindlovu Zulu addressed the media in Durban on Monday. | Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers To develop the knowledge and leadership base of amakhosi in preparation for their future role in the governance of the trust, King Misuzulu’s office has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National School of Government to train 200 amakhosi in the following areas: Empowering amakhosi to act as economic change agents in their communities.

Using new knowledge and skills to build sustainable economic rural interventions for long-term impact.

Capacitating amakhosi to create sustainable jobs and community wealth.

Building an active rural citizenry who participate in and support economic development through mutually beneficial partnerships.

Supporting amakhosi to identify and use local natural resources in an environmentally sustainable way. King Misuzulu has declared the year as “The Year of Peace and Unity to revive Zulu Pride and Dignity”.

The Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, said this was a clarion call for all members of the Zulu nation to uphold the values of this theme in their daily work, social life and pronouncements. Buthelezi said the king asked that all campaigning for the national and provincial elections take place in a spirit and environment of peace, tolerance and mutual respect. Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said the trust was governed by the Ingonyama Trust Act and anyone wishing to change this must follow the process of amending an act, which must happen in Parliament King Misuzulu will officially unveil the statue of his father, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, in Ulundi on March 12. The statue of King Shaka erected at the King Shaka International Airport will be officially unveiled on April 27. King Misuzulu has also declared that a special memorial service in honour of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will take place in Nongoma in May. This event, for amakhosi and AmaButhoto, will honour the life of Buthelezi as the longest-serving prime minister in Zulu history and as commander-in-chief of AmaButho.

Buthelezi said the purpose of these events was to inculcate a sense of pride, especially among young Zulu people. Recruitment for new members of the young regiment known as “Isilwanetshe”, that was commissioned by King Misuzulu at Isandlwana, will take place in all districts in KZN led by the commanders of the regiments, Prince Vanana of KwaMinya and Induna Sipho Mhlongo. “His Majesty is confident that the appointment of the traditional prime minister and his deputy will usher in a new era of reconciliation, unity and stability in the royal family and the Zulu nation at large,” Buthelezi said. The king's spokesperson, Prince Africa of Onkweni Royal Palace, however, disputed Buthelezi’s announcement, saying he was still the official spokesperson of the king and the royal family.