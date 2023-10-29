King Misuzulu will be at OR Tambo airport to welcome triumphant Springboks back home

Durban — King Misuzulu will be among thousands of people who will be at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday to welcome the Springboks, the 2023 Rugby World Champions, back home. The Springboks defeated New Zealand 12-11 in a nail-biting final match on Saturday night in France. The king watched the match together with his family and other senior royal family members in Durban on Saturday night. They were joined by popular Metro FM radio personality Thabo “Tbo Touch" Molefe.

After the game he announced that he would travel to Gauteng to welcome the Bokke when they land at OR Tambo international airport on Tuesday. Prince Gugu Zulu of Ezulwini Royal Palace, King Misuzulu and Prince Africa watched the Springboks lifting the trophy on Saturday. Picture: Supplied The king’s spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu told the Daily News on Sunday morning that the king was elated by the Springbok performance and would join patriotic South Africans at the airport to welcome the Boks. Prince Africa said the king was happy with the unity that prevailed during the start and finish of the World Cup and wished to continue beyond. “The king would join thousands of patriotic citizens to welcome the 2023 Rugby World Cup at the airport. The king was excited last night watching the Springboks lifting the Web Ellis trophy and immediately informed us that he would be at the airport to welcome the Bokke when they come home with the trophy on Tuesday,” said Africa.