King Misuzulu’s spokesperson warned over conflicting statements about king’s health

Durban — Zululand District Municipality mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi has suggested that Prince Africa Zulu is an ANC project. This was after conflicting statements about King Misuzulu’s health were made by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Prince Africa over the weekend.

“The emergence of Prince Africa Zulu as a self-styled spin doctor of the royal family spells disaster for the Zulu nation,” Buthelezi said in a statement on Monday morning. “Prince Africa’s persistent trend of undermining the authority and contradicting the public statements of the king’s Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, is a politically calculated ploy sponsored by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.” Buthelezi said that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi had been the Zulu Nation’s Prime Minister for 49 years, and his integrity, credentials and wisdom in dealing with matters of the Royal family is well documented. Prince Buthelezi’s loyalty and dedication to the Zulu king are unmatched.

“We warn Prince Africa to get off his high horse and immediately desist from being used as a useful idiot to advance the political programme of the ANC. Others before him have attempted to use the role of royal spokesperson to attack Prince Buthelezi, and they failed dismally,” Buthelezi said. “Prince Africa will also surely fail.” Prince Africa and the ANC in KZN have been approached for comment.

On Monday, the Daily News reported that Prince Africa said it was not true that the king was admitted to the hospital in eSwatini, but he had gone to hospital for a regular check-up and was discharged on the same day. Prince Africa said he had advised the king that since he was to travel to eSwatini, he should see doctors while in that country as an act of caution. He said the mysterious death of the king’s closest induna, Douglas Xaba, on Friday prompted him to advise the king to go for a check-up. “His Majesty wishes to once again reassure the nation that he remains in perfect health and is not currently admitted at any hospital. His Majesty frequently pays courtesy visits to Swaziland to go see his uncle, His Majesty King Mswati III. The office of the king felt it prudent that during this visit, the king should undergo a thorough medical examination.

On Saturday night, Prince Buthelezi said that he received news from Prince Vumile, His Majesty King Mswati III’s brother, that King Misuzulu was being treated in a hospital in eSwatini, having taken ill earlier on Saturday. Prince Buthelezi said that he was informed that King Misuzulu’s senior Induna, Mr Xaba, who stayed with the King, passed on quite suddenly and that there are suspicions that he was poisoned. When King Misuzulu began to feel unwell, he suspected that he, too, may have been poisoned. He immediately sought out medical treatment in eSwatini.

Prince Buthelezi was informed that King Misuzulu felt uncomfortable seeking treatment in South Africa, as his parents had both received treatment in South Africa and subsequently died. Prince Buthelezi said that it is understood that King Misuzulu is under medical care and is doing well. “While His Majesty recently appointed Prince Africa Zulu as head of communication and stakeholder relations in his office, I, as the traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, have an obligation to inform the nation of this worrying situation,” Prince Buthelezi said.