KwaDukuza residents warned about illegal cemetery in eThembeni

Durban — KwaDukuza Local Municipality residents have been warned against burying human remains in areas that are not designated and approved by the municipality as legitimate cemeteries. This was contained in a notice to the public informing them of an illegal cemetery in the eThembeni area (eThembeni Primary School).

The notice, issued by KwaDukuza Municipality’s municipal manager Nhlanhla Mdakane, served to warn the public of an illegal cemetery and unregistered cemetery located in the eThembeni area (eThembeni Primary School). “The municipality has noticed that the area is used for illegal burials, it is operating illegally and it is not a registered cemetery,” Mdakane said in the notice. “The land in this area is not suitable for a cemetery since it is within a wetland but furthermore it is not operated by the municipality and is earmarked for future municipal projects.

“This area does not have approvals from the municipality or any other Organ of the State to operate a cemetery, and therefore no burials are allowed in such areas that are not designated and approved by the municipality as legitimate cemeteries,” Mdakane said. He reminded the public that it is a crime to bury human remains in unregistered cemeteries. Burials are guided by these legislative statutes: National Health Act, 2003 (Act No. 61 of 2003)

National Environment Management Act, 1998 (Act 107 of 1998). “Any burial undertaken outside the legislated guidelines and approval is deemed illegal, non-compliance will result in a fine or up to R10 million and/or 10 years’ imprisonment,” Mdakane added.

He also advised the public to contact the municipal cemetery office for enquiries on burials at municipal cemeteries: 032 437 5092/ 032 300 0108 Reacting to the notice, Facebook user Gumede Maphindih Fortunate asked why the municipality kept quiet for so long while watching bodies being buried at the described location. “To prevent this situation you guys must put a fence on that place,” Fortunate said.

September Nokx Mthembu echoed Fortunate’s sentiments for the municipality to fence the area to prevent more people from using it as a burial ground. Tabzo Boy Thabani Nkosinathi said: “What will you do about the graves since you say there are plans for the area? Fence the area because there is no more burial space for our people.” Bonga Enkosi Khumalo said the municipality has to specify a burial area for its locals. There is no more burial space, Khumalo added.