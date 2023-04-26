KwaZulu-Natal is a cradle of learning says US ambassador

Durban — US ambassador Dr Reuben Brigety II says KwaZulu-Natal is a cradle of learning that has inspired social justice and democracy work across the continent for decades. Brigety was addressing the University of KwaZulu-Natal student community and other stakeholders at the Ellen Khuzwayo Building, Edgewood Campus, in Pinetown on Tuesday.

Brigety said: “Your history has shaped your province, your country and your continent.” He said activists such as Inkosi Albert Luthuli, Mahatma Gandhi and Ellen Khuzwayo all were bound by the legacy of having shaped the social landscape of KZN and South Africa as a whole. Transformation changed attitudes, behaviour and formed a trajectory of where the country could be headed to, and what the future of the country could be, he said.

“Transformation change is shaped by different faith aspects – where our faith could guide us towards achieving our trajectories,” he said. Brigety said education had the power to not only transform and change the individual concerned, but the entire nation. Knowledge was power, he said, and encouraged UKZN students to empower themselves with knowledge through education, to change their family backgrounds, hence transforming their lives for the better. “Most of you will be worried where your studies will take you, and what your futures will be after you graduated. But let that not deter you in your transformational journeys of clamouring for changing your lives, and that of your families and immediate communities, let it be a tool for you to transform your lives to be the best,” he said.

The US Ambassador in South Africa Dr Reuben Brigety II (back row centre) received a warm welcome from the Zulu traditional dancers during his guest lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) As human beings, we must speak out against any wrong done unto others, he said.Back in the US he had always advocated to fight against racial oppression, and had thus always found himself wrestling with questions on social justice. Around matters affecting student welfare at university campuses such as safety and students who slept in university hallways and corridors, Brigety said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure that students were safe around all areas of education, and that they were catered for in terms of accommodation, so that they can focus on education and their studies. “If such aspects of their university lives are taken care of, it will help them to dedicate all their energies onto finishing their studies, guaranteeing them greater futures,” he added.

He urged university students to use the opportunity of the scholarship, the Fulbright Scholarship programme, which offered them opportunities to equip them with PhDs, so they acquire skills and knowledge required to do research and boost other aspects of their lives. The exchange programme was aimed at those students willing enough to go work within their communities to empower them with their developmental skills. “Through this scholarship programme we aim at building strong and lasting relationships between the US and SA, cohesively.

Matters of equality are of importance. Therefore, social equality will always determine the future of this country. As the US government we work with SA to find lasting solutions to its challenges such as load shedding, water-shedding, HIV, crime, and in the fight against inequality, to ensure all her citizens are guaranteed equality and great futures". Everyone should keep fighting as agents for social change, and make a difference in whatever societies they found themselves in or inhabit, he said. “We partner with SA on how to effect social change and other aspects of life. We should always embark on effective transformational change, by the activities we engage in to help empower our societies. Programmes such as Renovate Durban have brought life back to the economic aspects of the KZN province, which was almost extinguished by the July 2022 unrest,” he said.