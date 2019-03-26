File picture: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Durban - THE issue of ageing is not getting the recognition it deserves. These were the sentiments of Femada Shamam, chief operating officer of The Association for the Aged (Tafta), speaking at the inaugural Common Age Africa Conference held at Salt Rock, north of Durban.

“There are a number of issues that face old people, like health and accessibility issues, but the biggest is probably recognition of their issues,” she said.

“Ageing is not high on the agenda of people, as other stuff should be.”

Common Age is an accredited Commonwealth programme.

Its mission is to bring together people in Commonwealth countries under one common goal and discuss issues around quality of life for elders, care-giver support programmes, income security and dementia care in the African context.

Quoting statistics from the World Health Organisation, Shamam said more than 10 million people in South Africa would be more than 60 years of age in 2050.

“We can anticipate and make important considerations in order to reposition funds and infrastructure to consider the needs of old people.”

In her presentation, titled “Ageing within the South African Context”, Shamam spoke of urbanisation and its implication for old people.

“A lot of people left rural areas a long time ago to seek jobs in urban areas. When they return to their rural home towns, they find it hard to re-adjust to that environment because there is a lack of infrastructure and little access to health care,” she said.

Dr Ntsikelelo Benjamin Breakfast, from the School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University, said there was a wide disparity between rural and urban areas which sometimes made rural areas untenable for older people to live in.

Breakfast said the biggest problem facing ageing people in Africa was access to health care.

“I am yet to read any literature that confirms this, but in my opinion accessing health care remains the biggest issue for old people in Africa. They are not as mobile as they used to be, and that prevents them from getting to hospitals or clinics,” he said.

The conference continues today with discussions over tackling elder abuse and community engagements.

Daily News