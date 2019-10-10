Durban - A private security company recovered a stash of stolen copper pipes from a suspect they had to chase down in the Upper Highway area earlier this week.

On Monday a Blue Security officer, Sbu Mchunu, acted on information posted on the Waterfall neighbourhood watch social media group.

“When the information about the theft was picked up via the community neighbourhood watch, Sbu obtained a description of the suspect and went in search of him in the area. He spotted the suspect in Link Road and gave chase. The suspect then headed in the direction of the taxi rank and he chased him through the taxi rank into Brackenhill Road near Watercrest Mall,” said Russel Lawson, Blue Security’s tactical community ambassador for the Highway area.

“The suspect ran along Brackenhill Road and towards some thick bush, dropping a stash of stolen copper pipes as he fled to evade arrest. Our officer gave chase but eventually lost the suspect in the bush.”

Lawson said a total of 17 copper pipes and a pair of pliers were recovered and handed over to Hillcrest SAPS.

He also said that on Friday they recovered a stolen vehicle in Molweni.

“We are committed to fighting crime in the Highway area, working closely with neighbourhood watch groups and the police. We urge all residents in the area to be diligent about reporting all forms of crime, including petty crime, so that we can continue to remove suspects from the neighbourhood before their misdemeanours escalate into more serious and violent crimes which research shows can happen over time,” he said.

Daily News