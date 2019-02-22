Pinetown police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man was shot by a taxi driver after an argument whilst they were driving on Otto Volek Road.

Durban - The minibus taxi driver who shot the elderly man in an alleged road rage incident on Friday morning fled the scene, police said. "The suspect fled the scene after the incident," Captain Nqobile Gwala, police spokesperson said.

"He sustained a gunshot wound to the head and stomach. He was taken to hospital for medical attention," she said.

Rescue Care operations director, Garrith Jamieson, said a 61-year-old man was left in a critical condition after he was shot after a minor accident which then led to an apparent road rage incident.

“The second vehicle involved, a taxi, fled the scene prior to paramedics arrival,” Jamieson said.

He said paramedics had arrived at Otto Volek Road and Goshawk Road in Pinetown, where the incident had taken place just after 7.30am to find the man lying on ground. The man had sustained two gunshot wounds and was in a critical condition. He was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.

He said the events leading up to the shooting is unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

