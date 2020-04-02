Daily NewsNewsKwazulu Natal
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley. | Picture: Twitter
American celeb's coronavirus tweet about SA angers local Twitter users

By Thobeka Ngema Time of article published 1h ago

Durban - South Africans were left mortified by a three-tweet thread on Twitter that said South Africa received a one million body bag delivery because many South Africans suffered from AIDS and TB.

The tweets were posted on Wednesday by Adam Housley, husband of celebrity actress and talk show co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley.

While the thread was posted on April Fools Day, many on social media did not see the funny side given the deadly Covid-19 pandemic that has spread around the world.

Housley’s thread on Twitter made on Wednesday has received more than 800 likes and more than 500 retweets.

South Africans who spotted the tweet went on to defend the country’s honour and tried to put Housley in his place.

According to his Twitter bio, Housley is an Emmy winning former senior news correspondent and former professional baseball player.

In his tweets, Housley says he had learned that one million body bags had been delivered to South Africa which had an estimated 8.5 million people suffering from AIDS and TB and the country was worried because of the coronavirus. Which was more than 20 percent of the population.

To support his claims, he added statistics and said it would not take much to make those numbers explode and there was worry because the government could not come close to handling the situation.

Housley said he had great contacts in South Africa who said the country would likely ask for 1-2 million more body bags and quoted his contact.



For that, Housley has received backlash from South Africans who told him to mind his country’s business. 

The United States has the most Covid-19 cases in the world, with over 215 000 cases and over 5 000 deaths.





On Wednesday the Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize announced that the total confirmed coronavirus cases were 1 380, an increase of 27 cases since the previous announcement of 1 353.

