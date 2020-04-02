American celeb's coronavirus tweet about SA angers local Twitter users

Durban - South Africans were left mortified by a three-tweet thread on Twitter that said South Africa received a one million body bag delivery because many South Africans suffered from AIDS and TB.

The tweets were posted on Wednesday by Adam Housley, husband of celebrity actress and talk show co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley.

While the thread was posted on April Fools Day, many on social media did not see the funny side given the deadly Covid-19 pandemic that has spread around the world.

Housley’s thread on Twitter made on Wednesday has received more than 800 likes and more than 500 retweets.

South Africans who spotted the tweet went on to defend the country’s honour and tried to put Housley in his place.

According to his Twitter bio, Housley is an Emmy winning former senior news correspondent and former professional baseball player.

In his tweets, Housley says he had learned that one million body bags had been delivered to South Africa which had an estimated 8.5 million people suffering from AIDS and TB and the country was worried because of the coronavirus. Which was more than 20 percent of the population.

To support his claims, he added statistics and said it would not take much to make those numbers explode and there was worry because the government could not come close to handling the situation.

Housley said he had great contacts in South Africa who said the country would likely ask for 1-2 million more body bags and quoted his contact.

Tonight I have learned that 1 million body bags have been delivered to South Africa. It's estimated that nearly 8.5 million people have AIDS or TB in the country and they are very worried about whats coming with coronavirus. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 1, 2020

That's more than 20% of the population. 71,000 died of AIDS related illness in 2018. 124,000 died of TB in South Africa in 2016. You can see....it wont take much to make those numbers explode. There is worry their government can't come close to handling the situation — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 1, 2020





I have great contacts there who say they are likely going to be asking for 1-2 million more body bags. "Adam we just don't have the infrastructure like America to help people here. The socialized health system serves most people, but it's corrupt, underfunded and understaffed." — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 1, 2020

For that, Housley has received backlash from South Africans who told him to mind his country’s business.

The United States has the most Covid-19 cases in the world, with over 215 000 cases and over 5 000 deaths.

Please, what is this man talking about? We have mobile units out already, testing people. It's been just over a week since lockdown was announced and we're hustling to save our people. America and Trump have their fingers up their noses. Useless. — Megsie (@MegPascoe) April 2, 2020

Delete this. 5 people have died. There are far more in the US. — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) April 2, 2020

That's cool and all but let's compare figures. Let us also look at which country is currently implementing a nation-wide lockdown and which country is still debating whether or not you can walk Fido during the lockdown. — Ivan (@IamIvan_Dude) April 2, 2020

SA has one of the world’s largest population wide anti-Retroviral treatment and the mortality rates nowhere near that which requires “body bags”. Even for TB. Even accounting for a spread of Covid-19, that assumption of bags is greatly exaggerated to have basis of fact — Sure Kamhunga (@SKamhunga) April 2, 2020



Wrong delivery. We ordered grocery bags cause we are busy shopping and drinking water. Otherwise...



SA death toll 5

US death toll 2000



Don't worry, the delivery has been sent back. Coming to the right address soon❤😊 — 🌟🇿🇦👑NTHAPELENG👑🇿🇦🌟 (@Nthapeleng__) April 2, 2020

On Wednesday the Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize announced that the total confirmed coronavirus cases were 1 380, an increase of 27 cases since the previous announcement of 1 353.

Daily News