Councillor Johnson Chetty looks at a speed hump constructed by the Waterloo community to slow down speeding cars and taxis. Because of its height, some vehicles swing onto the pavement to avoid it. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Frustrated residents of Waterloo in Verulam have built their own speed humps after an eight-year-old child was killed by a speeding taxi. Ward councillor Johnson Chetty said the roads were narrow and added that the issue of speed humps had been ongoing for the past 15 years.

Chetty said he had requested that the city install speed humps, but he was told that the road did not meet the requirements.

“The community took it upon themselves to construct these traffic-calming measures due to desperation. They broke the by-laws deliberately to prevent one of them getting injured or killed,” he said.

Chetty said an eight-year-old child was killed on one of the roads last year.

“The community are angry, frustrated and desperate, with good reason,” he said.

Without playgrounds, children had nowhere to play and would often go into the street, he said.

Pastor Vuyani Nduku said he had informed the municipality of the issue many years ago.

“They keep making promises but nothing happens,” he said.

Nduku said taxis often crashed into people’s houses as they sped along the road.

“I have had to change numerous cars over the years as cars and taxis have crashed into the back of my vehicle on the road. There was one case where a person was injured,” he said.

Nduku said the quality of the speed humps created by the community was not of a high standard, but they had no alternative but to make them.

“I do not know what it will take for the municipality to listen to us,” he said.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said speed humps were analysed according to the city’s traffic-calming policy, which looked at the number of accidents on the road and the environment, among other things.

He said the roads in Waterloo would be assessed by the municipality.

“In some instances where speed humps cannot be installed, additional road markings and signage is put up because this might help mitigate accidents," Mayisela added.

Daily News