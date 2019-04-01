Footage of a security guard being attacked during a pitch invasion on April 21 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ANA

Durban - Flashbacks of a near-death experience when security guard Sabelo Maziba was attacked by a mob at Moses Mabhida Stadium during the semi- final match of the Nedbank Cup last April forced him to turn down a job at the Gcwalisa iMabhida Maskandi concert on Saturday. Maziba, 32, was captured on video being assaulted by a mob when hundreds of fans stormed the pitch, destroying infrastructure, after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars.

The damage to the stadium was estimated at R2.6 million. This included damage to the pitch, chairs, bullet-­resistant windows, the goal posts as well dinner plates, glasses, chairs and tables in the stadium’s suites.

Khwezilomo Madiba, one of nine soccer fans convicted of public violence in connection with the rampage, was last week sentenced to three years in prison.

Eight others were handed three-year terms, wholly suspended for five years on condition that they were not convicted of the same offence in that time.

As anticipated, thousands of people packed the 56 000 spectator capacity Moses Mabhida stadium for Saturday’s Maskandi concert that attracted the genre’s fans from around the country.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily News, Maziba, who has not yet fully recovered from the injuries he suffered last year, said he had to turn down Saturday’s job at the Maskandi concert out of fear that he could become a victim again if the stadium was packed to capacity.

He said events that attracted a large number of spectators, especially soccer matches that involved big teams, were a risk that he was not yet prepared to take.

“It’s a conscious decision I took, because although I am still recovering, traumatised and still have flashes of my near-death experience, I have taken other jobs at the stadium that I felt would not put me in danger, because I need the money.

“But I avoid big events because I don’t know what I would do should I get attacked again,” he said.

Apart from the bruises he suffered, his spine was hurt and he suffered from severe pain on cold days.

Maziba, a part-time security guard who left his rural Mtunzini home to find a job in Durban and who lives at KwaMashu Hostel, said he would have earned R200 on Saturday’s shift. This he would have sent home for his 3-year-old son.

He said that since the attack he had only worked at four events at Moses Mabhida. Maziba hoped that his ordeal would change the working conditions of security guards by ensuring that there were safety measures in place for them.

“The experience has taught me that no job is more important than my life. We are made to guard without anything to protect ourselves.

“We should at least be armed with pepper spray at stadium events. When faced with a mob attack, we have no means of protecting ourselves like police officers do, except running for our dear lives,” said Maziba.

About the conviction of the supporters in connection with his attack and the damage to the stadium, Maziba said that although not all the people who stormed the stadium were arrested, the fact that some of them were prosecuted would be a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

