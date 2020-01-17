Durban - An Umdloti beach user has advised bathers to exercise caution when using tidal pools on the KwaZulu-Natal coast.
His warning comes after two people drowned, in separate incidents, at the Umdloti and Westbrook beaches north of Durban on Thursday.
In the first incident, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said a family had been enjoying a day at the beach near the Westbrook beach. Herbst said a man went swimming but had gotten into difficulties in the water and drowned. The man was believed to be in his 40s and resided in oThongathi.
Hours later a man drowned on Umdloti Beach. Reaction Unit, South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram said onlookers had seen the man go underwater and disappear near the tidal pool area. The man is believed to be residing in Verulam. Balram said he was washed out to sea by the current.
“Police Search and Rescue divers entered the water and recovered the victim's body. Medics who were on standby on the beach declared him dead,” Balram said.