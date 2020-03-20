Blood river collision victims identified after DNA tests

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - The victims of a horror minibus crash have been identified after DNA tests were run to determine who they were, KwaZulu-Natal Transport officials said on Friday. Three months ago a minibus taxi collided head-on with a BMW 1 series causing both vehicles to catch fire claiming the lives of 10 people near Blood River in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands. The victims were burnt beyond recognition in the collision.

MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KZN Bheki Ntuli stated that after several weeks of DNA testing, on the crash victims, results have been made available to the families.

Ntuli visited the families of four victims, on Thursday,to mourn with them the loss of their loved ones

Ntuli said the DNA tests were done to authenticate the remains of eight people who were burnt beyond recognition in the collision on January 5.



"Following the fatal crash only two victims were easily identifiable and DNA tests had to be conducted on the remains of the eight other victims. To-date six victims that were badly burnt have been identified, however, DNA results for two other victims were inconclusive and the tests will have to be repeated,"Ntuli said.

Ntuli said he met with the families of the deceased at the uMfolozi Municipality to offer his condolences and support.

“This accident was one of the most gruesome accidents I have ever experienced since I assumed office in this department. It pains me that families had to lose their loved who had a bright future ahead of them in such a horrific manner. This country has suffered a great loss as the victims would have contributed immensely to the economic growth and prosperity of our province,” said Ntuli.

Daily News



