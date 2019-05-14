eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. File Photo: Nqobile Mbonambi/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Durban Mayor Zandile Gumede has been granted R50 000 bail at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court.



Gumede, along with senior municipal councillor Mondli Mthembu and a supplier, Craig Ponan, appeared in court on Tuesday after handing themselves over to police in connection to a raft of charges including fraud, corruption and racketeering. They were each granted the same amount of bail.





The charges relate to a dodgy R208 million tender within the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) department that earlier this month saw nine people arrested for fraud including DSW deputy head Robert Abbu and the city's supply chain manager Sandile Ngcobo. In recent weeks, they appeared before the commercial crimes court. The other accused in the matter were service providers.