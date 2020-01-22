Durban - Comrades Marathon legend Bruce Fordyce will ring the match bell for the start of the fourth and final Test match between South Africa and England at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, which will start on Friday.
The Comrades Marathon record holder will get play underway.
The Bullring will host Fordyce, the nine-time Comrades Marathon winner.
Fordyce said he was approached a few months ago and asked him if he would ring the bell and he agreed.
“It’s quite an honour and I’ve researched others who have rung the bell like Charne Bosman, who beat me to it and Lucas Radebe, I think,” Fordyce said.