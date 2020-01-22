Bruce Fordyce to ring bell ahead of final Test match against England









Bruce Fordyce: Comrades Marathon legend will ring bell ahead of final Test match Durban - Comrades Marathon legend Bruce Fordyce will ring the match bell for the start of the fourth and final Test match between South Africa and England at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, which will start on Friday. The Comrades Marathon record holder will get play underway. The Bullring will host Fordyce, the nine-time Comrades Marathon winner. Fordyce said he was approached a few months ago and asked him if he would ring the bell and he agreed. “It’s quite an honour and I’ve researched others who have rung the bell like Charne Bosman, who beat me to it and Lucas Radebe, I think,” Fordyce said.

He said rain was predicted for the Test match and was wondering whether him ringing the bell would be delayed.

Fordyce said he was never a good cricketer but his son, Jonathan was, but he liked the game and was following the current series.

He said he will stay at the Bullring the whole day on Friday.

Fordyce ran his first Comrades Marathon when he was only 22-years-old and by the age of 26, he had won his first one. Little did he know, eight more victories were going to follow and more Comrades Marathon races.

He had dominated the the Comrades Marathon from 1979 to 1990, setting five course records and becoming the first runner to break the 5 and a half hour barrier for the Comrades Marathon up run.

He was also the first runner to win back to back races between 1981 and 1988.

Fordyce won the World Championship 100km race in 1988 and broke the world record in the process.

He was the SA sportswriters South African sportsman of the year in 1982/83 and the late President Nelson Mandela awarded Fordyce a Presidential award for sport in 1997. In 1999 he received the Spirit of Comrades Award.

President of the Central Gauteng Lions, Jack Madiseng, said: “Mr Fordyce is an extraordinary human being: A man that South Africa is well proud of. So it will be our honour to host him at the upcoming 4th Test Match as he opens play, and no doubt inspires the Proteas to perform at their very best and continue to make us proud.”

